Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 7.3 quake shakes capital city Manila

Philippines earthquake: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled the northern Philippines Wednesday morning. The tremors were felt across the capital city Manila.

There were no immediate reports of major damages or casualties due to the earthquake.

The 7.3 magnitude quake was centered around Abra province, a mountainous area in the north, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

People ran out of buildings as the ground shook in Manila.

On Monday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook central Nepal, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 6.07 am, with the epicentre being in Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district, 100 east of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no immediate damage was reported.

