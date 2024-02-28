'Biden has been pretty clear': Pentagon rejects Macron's plan of sending troops to fight in Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

Washington: The United States has no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder, said during a briefing on Tuesday (February 27). Ryder added that international efforts are coming in order to ensure that Ukraine receives aid "as quickly as possible" to meet their most urgent needs.

"We have no plans to send US servicemen to fight in Ukraine. The president has been pretty clear on that, and that continues to be our position. As it relates to providing assistance to Ukraine, and I can really only speak in broad terms, you know, from a DOD (Department of Defense) standpoint, as you know, since the beginning of Russia's invasion, we have worked very hard to get security assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible," said Ryder.

According to a statement from Ukrainian intelligence on Tuesday, Russia will escalate an ongoing influence operation this spring aimed at destabilizing Kyiv and scuppering its international support.

Ukraine is struggling to fend off Russian troops along much of the front line as Kyiv faces challenges in replenishing its ranks and a potential cut in US military aid.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned earlier this week that Russian forces, which recently captured the strategic city of Avdiivka, could attempt another offensive in late May or early summer.