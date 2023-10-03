Pakistan to face 'big earthquake'? Dutch scientist who predicted devastating Turkey, Syria tremors, clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Aftermath of Turkey earthquake

A scientist from The Netherlands, who had predicted the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, has now anticipated that Pakistan may face one of the most devastating earthquakes in its history in the next 48 hours. This created a major uproar on social media platforms, where desperate netizens raised concerns for Pakistani nationals.

However, amid the buzz over the speculations, scientist Frank Hoogerbeets, who at first posted about the possibility of the chaotic situation in Islamabad, clarified his statement and dubbed it "false" and "rumours".

Notably, Pakistan gripped into a panic situation after Hoogerbeets, who has been associated Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), in a social media post, said that strong atmospheric fluctuations were observed in parts of and near Pakistan that could be “an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor”.

"October 1-3 would be more critical" for the indicator of a major seismic event," he wrote on X.

Hoogerbeets clarifies his statement

This fuelled speculations in media and on social media platforms. Later, on October 2, Monday, he rejected the speculations and clarified that his statement did not mean any possibility of a "big earthquake" and added his assumption should be considered as an "indicator" and not as "certainty".

"Often when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumours appear that "there will be a big earthquake." These rumours are false! There can be indicators, yes. But there is no certainty that it will happen," the researcher later wrote in a clarification.

Earthquakes are predictable? Here's what USGS says

It is worth mentioning that Hoogerbeets had earlier predicted the fatal earthquakes in Turkey and Syria using planetary alignments. The recent earthquake in Ankara and Syria had killed more than 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, Director of National Tsunami Centre Karachi Amir Haider Laghari, told Tribune Express no one can predict the place or time of the earthquake.

He said that the boundaries of two major tectonic plates pass through Pakistan, stretching from Sonmiani to the northern region of Pakistan, adding that an earthquake could occur at any point within these boundary lines, which is not possible to predict.

Moreover, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) also dismissed the scientist’s prediction regarding a quake to hit India and Pakistan, which later proved to be hearsay, reported the Pakistani media.

"Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future," said USGS.

