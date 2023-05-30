Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan: Sidhu Moosewala's teenage fan invites people for aerial shooting | Know what happened then

Pakistan: Pakistan police had briefly arrested a 15-year-old fan of slain Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala in the Punjab province as he invited people via social media for an aerial firing on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary. According to the information provided by police, the fan has been identified as Sharjil Malik who uploaded a poster of the Indian singer on his facebook wall, inviting people to attend the singer's first death anniversary event at his residence in Okara, some 130 km from Lahore.

What did the poster read?

The poster invited people "...to remember the late Punjabi singer and aerial firing will be held in the manner he (Moosewala) used to do." Moosewala used to eulogise guns in his songs and music videos.

Police officer Aslam Shahid said, "A neighbour of Malik filed a complaint with the local police informing his plan of holding an event to commemorate Moosewala's first death anniversary with aerial firing at his residence on May 29."

Malik was arrested a day before the event

"The complainant also attached a social media post of Malik. Acting on this, police arrested him on Sunday, a day before the event was scheduled," Shahid said.

He was released later

The young boy was released after he tendered a written apology. With this, the father of the young fan gave an undertaking that he (Malik) would not indulge in such activities.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. His distinctive style and powerful lyrics captivated audiences across the globe.

