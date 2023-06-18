Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's biggest lie exposed: 'Not purchasing Russian oil on 'special discount'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian crude oil

In a major revelation, a Russian official has exposed Pakistan's diplomatic failure and exhibited how it deliberately fibbed in cracking a deal with Moscow regarding the purchase of crude oil at a discounted rate. The biggest lie was revealed by Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, who confirmed that there was no "reduced pricing for Pakistan". This came nearly two days after a shipment with 45,000 tons of Russian crude oil arrived in Pakistan. Touting the shipment "as the biggest promise" of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government, the minister himself tweeted bogus information about the crude oil.

"I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow," PM Sharif tweeted on January 11.

"Today is a transformative day. We are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security & affordability," he added.

Worst mockery of Pakistan CM

Flaunting the development as the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, PM Shehbaz congratulated his entire team for cracking a deal which had never happened. "This is the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation. I commend all those who remained part of this national endeavour & contributed to translating the promise of Russian oil import into reality," read the tweet of the Pakistani minister. However, refuting all the claims of Sharif, the Russian energy minister clarified there were no such deals cracked as claimed by Islamabad.

"Oil deliveries to Pakistan have begun. There is no special discount; for Pakistan, it is the same as for other buyers," Voice of America quoted a Russian state media as telling reporters on the sidelines of an international economic conference in St. Petersburg.

Russia accepting payments in Chinese currency

However, he agreed that the payments for the Russian crude oil were made in Chinese currency. According to the Russian minister, the issue of the barter system was discussed but added no decisions were made until now. "We agreed that the payment would be made in the currencies of friendly countries," Shulginov said.

It is worth mentioning Pakistan has been touting that it has cracked a mega deal with Russia in order to purchase at least one lakh tonnes of crude oil from Moscow. In fact, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutoo also claimed that he has cracked the deal using its diplomatic lobby. However, all claims have been now shattered with the comments of the Russian energy minister.

Shulginov said that the two countries had not yet reached an understanding on prices for the export of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan. He noted that "the discussion is about long-term contracts, but so far, we are talking about spot supplies, and spot gas prices are now high, reported VOA.

