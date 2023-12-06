Pakistan: Top LeT terrorist, who conspired 2015 Udhampur attack, killed by 'unknown men' in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representational Image

Amid a series of "phantom" attacks on the terrorists who had once attacked India, another most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was gunned down by "unknown" men in Pakistan's Karachi. According to media reports, Hanzla Adnan, who was believed to be the masterminded of the attack on a BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in 2015, was killed outside his house on the intervening nights of December 2 and 3.

Adnan, who is also believed to be close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was secretly taken to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani Army, India Today reported citing its sources. According to the report, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, December 5.

2015 Udhampur attack

According to the document tabled in the Parliament by the Ministry of Home Affairs, "On August 5, 2015, two Pakistani LeT terrorists, clad in civilian clothes, attacked a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Narsoo Nallah, Tehsil Chenani, District. Udhampur." "Two BSF personnel died in the attack and 14 BSF personnel were injured. One of the two militants involved in the attack was killed, while one was subsequently apprehended by the local people and the police. Interrogation of the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Md. Naveed Yakub @ Usman, Resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan," it noted.

Besides, he was also considered a mastermind of the Pampore attack wherein at least eight security personnel were killed.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

