Pakistan: Another JeM operative and Masood Azhar's close aide gunned down in Karachi

In yet another blow to Pakistan-based terror organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a significant member linked to designated terrorist Masood Azhar, was found dead in Karachi's Orangi on Monday. According to a report by Pakistan news broadcaster and online publication, ARY News, Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq was shot dead by two unidentified men who fired three shots before leaving the spot.

Calling the wanted terrorist a "Mauzin"-- the person who proclaims the call to the daily prayer-- the publication cited Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West who confirmed the murder and called it a "targetted killing". The police official said that the forensic team had recovered the mobile phone and other valuables from Tariq. However, the family of the slain terrorist Rahimullah has rejected the enmity accusations.

Back-to-back killings in Pakistan

Notably, this was not the first time that a terrorist linked to the spread of terror in India was targeted by unidentified men on its own territory. According to multiple media reports, this was the 19th killing of a terrorist responsible for various attacks in India was shot dead in Pakistan in the past 20 months.

Earlier last week, Khwaja Shahid, who was believed to be the mastermind of the 2018 attack on Sunjuwan Army Camp in Jammu, was found beheaded in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after he was reportedly abducted by unknown men.

In October, Daud Malik, who was also considered a trusted member of Masood Azhar, was killed in broad daylight in Waziristan.

IS Pakistan facing its own curse?

Besides, Malik, Hafiz Saeed's close associate, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was also met with a similar fate last month-- which was also dubbed as a significant blow to the terror organisations which are responsible for orchestrating terror attacks on the neighbouring nation.

It is worth mentioning Pakistan has been facing multiple issues including economic crisis and terrorism which had once "born and brought up" by its own military. It has witnessed an abrupt jump in terror attacks, especially near the border regions of Afghanistan.

