Pakistan: Security tightened outside former PM Imran Khan's residence ahead of his possible arrest

Image Source : AP Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan, center, addresses his party supporters during a rally to press government for fresh elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Pakistan news: A day after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan got booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, security on the road leading to his residence has been tightened, reported ARY News on Monday. As per Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Pakistan government is planning to get Imran Khan arrested. A terrorism case was filed against the ousted leader for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally. The case was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad at 10 pm on Saturday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism).

The case surfaced hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government was mulling to file a case against 69-year-old Khan over his provocative speech delivered on Saturday night in the F-9 Park of the national capital.

The FIR reads that Khan in his speech had "terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his party.

Shehbaz govt trying to detain Imran Khan, claims PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government of severe consequences if they try to make any untoward move towards Imran Khan and his party and said that the incumbent government was planning to detain the party Chairman.

He further said that the incumbent government is planning to arrest Imran Khan, ARY News reported. Qureshi warned that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible for the consequences if any untoward move was made.

'Khan spread fear and uncertainty among police', says FIR

The FIR filed against Imran Khan says that his speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. In his address, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should ôprepare herself as action would be taken against her."

Reacting sharply to the ban imposed on the PTI chairman, his party said the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a fascist regime.

"Imported fascists are trying to ban Imran Khan's speeches on TV. They have lost the battle completely and now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan by raising our voices against fascists!,ö Khan's party tweeted.

Saturday's rally was organised by PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan claimed was ôblatant fascismö prevalent under the ôimported regimeö of prime minister Sharif.

