Pakistan earthquake: Powerful tremors of 6.0 magnitude jolt parts of Islamabad and Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Earthquake: People stand outside their office building after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pakistan earthquake: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 magnitude jolted parts of the country on Thursday. According to the Pakistan news channel, DawnNewsTV, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213km. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North.

Quoting chief meteorologist at PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz, Dawn reported that aftershocks could definitely be expected as was common after major earthquakes. As of writing this article, there were no reports of damage to properties or life.

Similar earthquake hit Pakistan last week

Earlier last week, Quetta and its surrounding areas were hit by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale. The quake struck and forced the residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in open spaces. The tremors were not only felt in Quetta but also in the surrounding areas, according to the PMD. The earthquake’s epicentre was traced back to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Pakistan lies in a seismic region that experiences frequent quakes and tremors of varying intensity. The deadliest one hit the country in October 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people, and wreaked havoc on a massive scale.

At least two powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000 in October 2023.

Also Read: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, north India after 6.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan