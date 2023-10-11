Pakistan confirms Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen in mosque

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shahid Latif, the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack and one of India's most wanted terrorists

Hours after India's most wanted terrorist, Shahid Latif gunned down in Pakistan by unknown assailants, it has now been confirmed by Sialkot police official. According to media reports, Divisional Police Officer, Sialkot Police, Hasan Iqbal, Latif was killed along with a person on Wednesday.

Latif, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, was believed to be the mastermind of the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. He was gunned down by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Pakistan's Sialkot district.

Latif was facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in India and was listed as a terrorist by the Indian government. He was a key member of the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His criminal history dates back to his arrest on November 12, 1994. Following a 16-year prison sentence in India, he was deported via the Wagah border in 2010.

In 1999, during the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC814 by five armed men en route to Kandahar, Afghanistan, Latif was among the individuals whose release was sought by the hijackers.

Remarkably, Masood Azhar, a prominent militant, was one of the prisoners released as part of the negotiation. This exchange occurred to secure the release of 189 passengers and crew members who were held hostage during the hijacking.

