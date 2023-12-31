Pakistan: Massive explosion kills 2 children as terrorists hide remotely accessed bomb under vendor’s cart

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Pakistan blast: A remote-controlled bomb explosion targeted a police station in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing two children on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Mach area of Bolan district of the province on Saturday, police officials said.

A senior police official said that the bomb was hidden under a vendor’s cart just behind the police station building on Jail Road, which has a small market as well. "The bomb was remotely detonated and two children aged 10 and 12 years who were passing by were killed in the explosion," he said.

The official said that since most of the policemen were on patrolling duty there were no casualties in the police station but its back wall was damaged. Four others injured in the blast were taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

5 terrorists killed

Later, at least five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday, Dawn reported.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

Terrorists and militants belonging to banned separatist groups frequently target security personnel in Balochistan.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in the region.

