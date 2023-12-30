Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Pakistan confirms India asked to extradite LeT founder and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Pakistan-based Saeed, along with certain documents, was sent to Islamabad recently.

December 30, 2023
Image Source : FILE PHOTO 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan has said that it has received India's request for the extradition of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed but added that there is no bilateral extradition treaty exists between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement said, "Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case."

"It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India," she said.

“We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan,” Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi.

Saeed, a hardline cleric, was arrested in July 2019 by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following 23 first information reports registered against him and his close associates.

He was given a combined sentence of 33 years imprisonment in April 2022 by an anti-terrorism court in two cases of terror financing.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

