Pakistan confirms India asked to extradite LeT founder and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan has said that it has received India's request for the extradition of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed but added that there is no bilateral extradition treaty exists between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement said, "Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case."

"It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India," she said.

“We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan,” Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi.

Saeed, a hardline cleric, was arrested in July 2019 by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following 23 first information reports registered against him and his close associates.

He was given a combined sentence of 33 years imprisonment in April 2022 by an anti-terrorism court in two cases of terror financing.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

