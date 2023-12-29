Mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits not new in Pakistan, says India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Reacting to reports of Pakistan-based UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son contesting for the upcoming elections on February 8 next year, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs remarked on "radical elements and participating in elections" in the country. Talha Saeed is contesting from the Pakistani National Assembly's constituency NA-127, as per reports.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), considered to be backed by the terrorist, is now fielding candidates from all constituencies for the elections

"We have seen some reports in this regard. It is an internal affair so let me not comment on it, but the mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been a part of their state policy for a long time. Such developments have serious implications for the security of our region," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday.

He said that Indian authorities will continue to monitor all developments in this regard that have any implications on the national security of India. Notably, the Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

Former Indian navy personnel facing death penalty in Qatar

Reacting to the sentences of eight ex-Indian navy personnel facing the death penalty being reduced, Bagchi urged people to not engage in speculation and said that future steps will be discussed with the legal team and family members.

"The sentences have been reduced but I don't have any additional information to share until we see the detailed judgment. We would urge you again not to engage in speculation. The interests of Indians and their family members are our foremost concern. We will also of course be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members," he said.

MEA has said that the detailed judgment on reduced sentences of Navy veterans is awaited and that they will continue to engage with Qatari authorities. The appellate court verdict is also seen as a big diplomatic win for India as it comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France

Speaking on the recent situation in France, where a plane carrying Indian passengers was grounded in France over human trafficking concerns, Bagchi assured consular assistance to Indians who chose to remain in the European country.

"It was grounded during a technical halt near Paris...and a few Indians, I don't have the exact numbers stayed back there, and I would have to refer you to the French authorities because this is being dealt by French authorities as per their local laws...The specific Indians who are there, if they require any assistance from us, we would extend consular assistance," said the MEA spokesperson.

This comes after 25 Indian passengers who had stayed behind seeking asylum in France after their flight from the UAE was grounded last week over suspicion of human trafficking before being allowed to take off for India were freed.

Shots fired outside residence of Hindu temple president's son in Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched an investigation after shots were heard at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's British Columbia on Wednesday. The MEA said that investigations are underway in the matter and declined to comment further.

"Our understanding of that incident in British Columbia is that it was at a private residence related to, of course, somebody who's a member of the Temple Management Committee. I understand that investigations are underway in that case. I don't think it's appropriate to comment at this stage on the motivations or details behind it," Bagchi said.

The firing occurred in the early morning at the residence of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir President Satish Kumar's son in Surrey in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue.

