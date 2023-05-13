Pakistan army chief Munir refutes military rule amid political turmoil; dismisses resignations rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/AP Pakistan army chief refutes imposing martial law

Pakistan: Amid speculations over the possibility of imposing martial law in Pakistan amidst the political turmoil and deteriorating law and order situation, Army Chief General Asim Munir dismissed the claims and said the entire military leadership should believe in democracy.

The remarks of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry came after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan’s arrest, in which Army’s installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, were also targeted.

“There is no question of imposing martial law in the country,” he told Geo News, adding that Army Chief General and the entire military leadership along with him believe in democracy.

"Army remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution"

The Army remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups. Chaudhry stressed that the Army's unity is unwavering and will persist, serving as a pillar of stability and security for the nation.

He also rejected social media rumours about resignations by top Army officers or anyone disobeying the military discipline.

“No one in the Army has resigned and no one has disobeyed any order,” the military spokesman said on Friday.

He also rejected the impression of division within the army in the wake of attacks on military facilities during protests following the arrest of Khan. “Despite the internal and external propaganda, the army is united and will remain,” he said.

Major General Chaudhry further said that the army is united despite internal miscreants and external enemies.

"Dividing the Pakistan Army will remain a dream"

“The dream of dividing the Pakistan Army will remain a dream, the Army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir and will remain united.

He called upon the public and media to rely on verified information from official sources rather than giving credence to unfounded speculation.

The Army has come under scanner after showing no response when the rioters ransacked the residence of Corps Commander Lahore after Khan was arrested on May 9.

At least 10 people have been killed in the violence that erupted after Khan's dramatic arrest by the paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The unrest in the country has come to a halt for now as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has provided blanket relief to Khan and barred authorities from arresting the PTI chief till Monday morning.

Khan has been highly critical of the alleged role of the establishment, especially that of former Army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, in bringing down his government in April 2022.

Before his retirement, General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army will remain apolitical.

(With inputs from PTI)

