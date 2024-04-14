Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
  4. Pakistan: Amir Sarfaraz, who was convicted in Sarabjit Singh murder case, shot dead by 'unknown' men in Lahore

In a major development, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who was convicted in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was shot dead by unknown men in Lahore, according to media reports.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Lahore Published on: April 14, 2024 16:45 IST
Family members of Sarabjit Singh hold his picture in Amritsar June 25 2009
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Family members of Sarabjit Singh hold his picture in Amritsar on June 25, 2009

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

