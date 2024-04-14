Pakistan: Amir Sarfaraz, who was convicted in Sarabjit Singh murder case, shot dead by 'unknown' men in Lahore

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Family members of Sarabjit Singh hold his picture in Amritsar on June 25, 2009

In a major development, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who was convicted in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was shot dead by unknown men in Lahore, according to media reports.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.