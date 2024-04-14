Pakistan: Amir Sarfaraz, who was convicted in Sarabjit Singh murder case, shot dead by 'unknown' men in Lahore

In a major development, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who was convicted in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was shot dead by unknown men in Lahore, according to media reports.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added.
In a major development, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who was convicted in the killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was shot dead by unknown men in Lahore, according to media reports.
This is a breaking story. More details will be added.
Top News
Related World News
Latest News