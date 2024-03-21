Operation Indravati: India launches evacuation of its nationals from violence-hit Haiti, 12 evacuated today

Follow us on Image Source : X/SJAISHANKAR Indian nationals evacuated from Haiti

Port-au-Prince: Amid the prevailing situation in Haiti, the Indian government has launched "Operation Indravati" to evacuate its nationals from the violence-hit country. Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar took to social media and said 12 Indian nationals were evacuated from the Caribbean country on Thursday. The evacuees were shifted to the neighbouring Dominican Republic.

"India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today," he wrote on X. Further, he ensured the countrymen that the government would take care of its nationals in other nations in case of any untoward situation or emergency. "Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support," he added.

Haiti violence

Haiti entered a state of emergency earlier this month after fighting escalated while the then Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Nairobi seeking a deal for the long-delayed UN-backed mission. Kenya announced last year it would lead the force but months of domestic legal wrangling have effectively placed the mission on hold. However, following global pressure, the Prime Minister announced his resignation from the post, leaving the country in a tumultuous situation.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Jamaica and attended a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting on Haiti violence. However, the situation remains the same even after the top Biden official had a trip to calm down the issue.

Bloody history

In Haiti, gang leader Cherizier has threatened to go after hotel owners hiding politicians or collaborating with Henry. He demanded that the country's next leader be chosen by the people and live in Haiti, alongside their families. Many influential Haitian political figures live abroad. "We're not in a peaceful revolution. We are making a bloody revolution in the country because this system is an apartheid system, a wicked system," Cherizier said.

Residents in the capital saw heavy gunfire over the weekend as armed men downtown surrounded the National Palace on Friday night and by Sunday the United States airlifted staff from its embassy. On Monday, authorities extended a nightly curfew until Thursday. Washington said it was looking to expedite the deployment of the planned security mission.

Henry first requested an international security force in 2022, but countries have been slow to offer support, with some raising doubts over the legitimacy of Henry's unelected government amid widespread protests. Many in Haitian communities and abroad are wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals, for which reparations were never made.

Mike Ballard, intelligence director at security firm Global Guardian, said if gangs take control of ports and airports, they would be in charge of humanitarian aid to the country, adding that he did not believe Kenyan forces would effectively police or maintain peace. "Countries with actual stakes in the region will need to step up and help shore up security," he said, pointing to the United States, neighbouring Dominican Republic and other CARICOM members.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns amid bloody violence. Who will replace him?