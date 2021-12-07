Omicron variant community spread has started, says Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid made statement in the UK Parliament

Minister Javid said community spread of Omicron has started in the country

The minister made the statement in the 'House of Commons'

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid has tabled a new concern in the UK Parliament where he mentioned that the community spread of new Covid variant Omicron has started in the country.

UK Minister Javid confirmed it in the Parliament that the spread of the new form of coronavirus has started at the community level in some areas.

He said that among those who have been found infected, there are people who have not traveled internationally, which means that the virus is now spreading at the community level.

The rule of pre-departure Covid test applies in Britain.

To stop the spread of Omicron, Britain has implemented new rules from today (December 7), under which any traveler coming from abroad, including India, will have to be tested for Covid-19 48 hours prior to their travel.

Among other guidelines, anyone suspected of being infected with Omicron needs to self-isolate for 10 days beforehand. These include those who have been given the full dose of the Covid vaccine.

Not only this, British and Irish nationals returning from Britain's 'Red List' countries – Angola, Botswania, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe in connection with visits recognized by the government, will have to remain in isolation in a hotel. It is to be mentioned that the initial 336 cases of 'Omicron' were registered in the UK.

Britain's Minister Javid made the statement in the 'House of Commons' on Monday. However, he also mentioned that no person infected with Omicron has been hospitalized so far.

Sajid Javid said, "The number of confirmed cases in the UK is 336. Some may be asymptomatic, others may be feeling sick. But as far as I know, none of them have been admitted to the hospital."

According to the latest figures, there are now 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 in Scotland, and 4 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336. These also include persons who have no connection with international travel. Therefore, we conclude that community transmission is now occurring in many areas of England, the minister said.

ALSO READ | Omicron positive doctor in Karnataka tests Covid positive again after 14 days in quarantine

ALSO READ | Can Omicron break the layer of antibody and herd immunity prepared from Covid vaccine? Experts answer

Latest World News