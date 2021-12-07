Can Omicron break the layer of antibody and herd immunity prepared from Covid vaccine? Experts answer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can Omicron break the layer of antibody?

Highlights Omicron will not cause fatality figures like seen in Delta Plus, says Dr Bhansali

No severe symptom or death has been seen in a single patient

In India, the highest number of Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra

The scare of Covid's new variant Omicron has been looming over us. With the threat of the community spread, it has become all the more important to protect ourselves and take all the necessary precautions. While the research on the Omicron variant is still on, health experts claim that it is not as fatal as the Delta Plus variant. Dr Gautam Bhansali, who heads the Coordination Committee of all private Covid hospitals in Mumbai and coordinates with the BMC and the Health Ministry of Maharashtra Government on private hospitals, said assured that this covid variant will not cause fatality figures like seen in Delta Plus.

Can Omicron break the layer of antibody and herd immunity prepared from the covid vaccine?

Dr Gautam Bhansali said that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in 34 countries of the world, including India, but so far no severe symptom or death has been seen in a single patient. He added that the patients are showing symptoms of flu, body pain, vomiting, diarrhoea.

He further explains that how much harm the Omicron variant will do to people who have taken both doses of Coveshield or Covaxin remains to be seen, but research has so far shown that both of these vaccines have proved effective in fighting Omicron. This is the reason that now the crowd of people at the vaccination centres is increasing once again.

In India, the highest number of Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Mumbai's hospitals, especially private hospitals, have geared up, to face this new variant, the preparations for the same BMC hospitals have also been completed.

There are 34 Major Private Hospitals and 73 Nursing Homes in Mumbai. They have 16 thousand beds and preparations are on to install 5 thousand extra beds. Apart from this, oxygen beds, ICU beds have also begun to be increased in many private hospitals.

In addition to the officials of Health Ministry and BMC, Government of Maharashtra, meetings of the Coordination Committee of Private Hospitals with members of the Covid Task Force are also being held continuously regarding Omicron.