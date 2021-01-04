UFO, bigger than a telephone pole, spotted over Hawaiian island of Oahu. Watch Video

Image Source : PIXABAY Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) spotted over Hawaiian island of Oahu

In a bizarre incident, locals in the Hawaiian island of Oahu recently spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) across the night sky, on December 29 at nearly 8:30 pm. According to various reports, a bright blue object was witnessed hovering across the night sky, which later disappeared into the ocean. This was claimed by several people residing at different locations. A video of the UFO in Oahu has now gone viral on social media, which shows a bright blue light moving across the sky.

Hawaii - An unidentified flying object spotted in the evening sky over Leeward Oahu prompted witnesses to call 911. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a large blue object fall out of the sky and into the ocean.#Hawaii #UFO pic.twitter.com/hvdry0zyN0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2021

The bizarre sighting prompted the eyewitnesses to call the Federal Aviation Administration and 911, according to reports.

A local, named Misitina Sape, had captured the video in Nanakuli.

The UFO was also spotted by one Moriah, among others, who said she saw the blue object passing over Princess Kahanu Estates. On her experience, Moriah said she immediately called up her husband and asked him to look up at the sky. The UFO moved very fast, she said.

Moriah further said she even attempted to follow the UFO, which was silent and appeared bigger than a telephone pole. The UFO then dropped into an ocean, she said.

After officers arrived on the scene, Moriah spotted a second light, which was white, coming from the same direction as the blue-lit object.

Meanwhile, no aircraft incidents or accidents in the area were reported at the said time, confirmed officials from the Federal Aviation Administration.

