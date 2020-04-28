North Korea's Kim Jong Un may be trying to avoid coronavirus, says South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un/File

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have kept away from state ceremonies for a key holiday in mid-April due to fears of catching the coronavirus, not because he is ill, South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs was quoted as saying by Reuters on Tuesday.

Kim Jong has not been seen in public for quite some time now. His unprecedented absence from public ceremonies on the April 15 birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, raised eyebrows. His long absence, in fact, led to speculations over his health.

North Korea has said it has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. But given the fact that the country has taken stringent steps to head off an outbreak, Kim's absence from the ceremonies is not particularly unusual, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees North Korea engagement, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“It is true that he had never missed the anniversary for Kim Il Sung’s birthday since he took power, but many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet had been canceled because of coronavirus concerns,” Kim Yeon-Chul said at a parliamentary hearing.

He further said that there were two instances since mid-January where Kim Jong Un was not seen for about 20 days. “I don’t think that’s particularly unusual given the current (coronavirus) situation.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage