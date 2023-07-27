Niger's military announces coup, President Bazoum's government removed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, front center, makes a statement late Wednesday.

Nigerian troopers have openly announced a coup on national television, pronouncing the disintegration of the constitution, suspension of organisations, and conclusion of lines. President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by the official guard since the coup's inception.

Tending to the people, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, with nine other formally dressed fighters behind him, said on Wednesday, "We, the protection and security powers... have chosen to stop the system you know."

They said "all establishments" in the nation would be suspended, borders were shut, and a time limit had been forced "until additional notification", from 10 pm to 5 am.

More details are awaited...

