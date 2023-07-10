Nigeria: 24 killed after 'militia gang' gunmen attack village in Benue

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE At least 24 people were shot dead after gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria's Benue

At least 24 people were killed after unidentified gunmen, claimed to be a part of 'militia gang' attacked a village in Nigeria, according to authorities on Sunday. The attack comes as many parts of the country grapple with armed violence.

The attacked village is located in the state of Ukum in Nigeria's Benue state, AP reported. The gunmen managed to escape the area after shooting dead the villagers, according to Benue Governor's spokesperson Tersoo Kula. Several others were injured in the attack.

Police said the gunmen were part of 'militia gang' referring to armed groups in Nigeria who have contributed in egregious violence that has claimed thousands of lives. Moreover, the gunmen operated for over two hours with intervention by security forces, said Nigerian politician Emmanuel Udende.

"I lack words to express my shock and sympathy to the families of the lost ones," said legislator Ezra Nyiyongo.

Benue Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia said that security agents are hunting the perpetrators and assured that the government will try hard to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Over 100 people have been killed in violent conflict in Benue this year. Nigeria's northern area has witnessed spades of violence as farmers clash with local herdsmen over limited access to water and land. Arrests are rarely made after such attacks.

