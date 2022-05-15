10 dead as heavily armed teenage opens fire at New York supermarket, live streams incident

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police walk along the perimeter of the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022

As many as 10 people were killed, while three others were wounded after a teenage gunman opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York's Buffalo on Saturday. According to the details, the gunman was wearing military gear and was live streaming with a helmet camera. The authorities described the attack as “racially motived violent extremism".

“He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was live streaming what he was doing,” city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference.

Gramaglia said the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, three fatally.

Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman and struck him, but the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect, Gramaglia added. The commissioner said the gunman then killed the security guard.

Video also captured the suspect as he walked into the supermarket where he shot several other victims inside, according to authorities.

Gramaglia said Buffalo police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.

The suspected gunman was later identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, a New York state community about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, two law enforcement officials said.

The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Gendron was arraigned in court Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.

