Chicago shootings: 8 dead, 16 injured in US gun violence incident

Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Chicago shootings: 8 dead, 16 injured in gun violence

Highlights Gun violence has been a major problem across US, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents

Over 140 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far in 2022

Biden administration has been unveiling new measures to address recent mass shootings

Chicago shootings: At least 8 people were shot dead and 16 left injured in a number of shooting incidents in Chicago over the weekend, local media reported. The spree of shootings has been recorded from about 5:45 pm on Friday when a 69-year-old man, was shot dead at his residence in South Kilpatrick, NBC Chicago, a local broadcaster reported citing the city police. The victims have included people from all age groups, including a minor as well as a 62-year-old woman. The incidents took place in a variety of areas including Brighton Park, South Indiana, North Kedzie Avenue, Humboldt Park and so on, the reports said.

Also Read | US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

According to one media outlet, last weekend, eight people were shot dead, and 42 more were injured in gun violence across the city. Gun violence has been a major problem across the US, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings reported in the country. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group, more than 140 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far in 2022. The organization said that it has been collecting data daily from 7,500 sources and the number of incidents has been "reported and verified." The Biden administration has been unveiling new measures to address recent mass shootings, including a proposal to stop the spread of so-called "ghost guns," i.e., firearms that are bought in parts and assembled by the buyer, Sputnik reported.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | 9 hurt in mass shooting at club in South Carolina, investigation on

Latest World News