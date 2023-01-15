Nepal: 5 facts about ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane that crashed just 10 seconds before landing in Pokhara

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal with 72 onboard.

Nepal Plane Crash: At least 36 people were killed when a Yeti-Airlines Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including four crew members crashed while landing at the Pokhara International airport on Sunday. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

The Yeti Airlines plane crashed when it was just 10 seconds away from landing at the Pokhara International Airport. The plane tilted mid-air when it was about to land at the Pokhara airport, as seen in a viral video. ATR-72 is a double-engine aircraft which are generally considered safe. The Yeti Airlines flight that crashed today was on its third sortie since Sunday morning. It first flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara and back to Kathmandu earlier in the day. It crashed when the plane was coming back to Pokhara. Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane. Other foreign nationals included - four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, an Irish, an Argentinian and a French, besides 53 Nepalese. The plane was piloted by captain Kamal KC and Assistant Captain Anju Khatiwada.

The airport authorities said that they are still looking for survivors. Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur KC of Kaski district confirmed that dead bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

