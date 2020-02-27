Image Source : FILE Missing teen found chopped up inside lion's cage in Lahore (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, an 18-year-old who was missing earlier this week was found chopped off inside a lion's cage at a zoo in Lahore. The boy identified as Bilal, was missing since Monday. According to local media, his family came forward to search for him in the park on Wednesday.

According to Safari Park Lahore Director Chaudhry Shafqat, remains of the teen's body were discovered after the family contacted park administration in this regard on Wednesday morning.

Police investigation revealed that the boy had climbed the fence and entered the park to cut grass.

Bilal's uncle was an employee of the park, police said, adding that while he was cutting grass the lions attacked him.

The police claim to have found a sickle, grass and human remains from the site, adding that the incident took place on Monday.

(With inputs from IANS)

