India issues travel advisory, advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Israel till further notice | DETAILS

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday (April 12) issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel and advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. The MEA also requested all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.

The information was shared by the official spokesperson of MEA Randhir Jaiswal on X.

The government's advisory comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago. ​Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been apprehensions that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In the advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," it said.

"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.