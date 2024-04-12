Iran likely to attack Israel in 48 hours as tensions escalate, claims report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran is likely to unleash an attack on Israel within the next two days amid escalating tensions between the two countries and the Jewish country is preparing for it, according to a report on Friday (April 12). The Wall Street Journal reported citing a person who had been briefed by the Iranian leadership. The age-old rivalry with Iran approaches to a fresh confrontation even as the Jewish nation is already in the middle of a war against Hamas in Gaza for months with no end in sight in the near future.

The person who was quoted by The Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran was still weighing the political risks of a direct attack on Israel.

“The strike plans are in front of the Supreme Leader, and he is still weighing the political risk,” an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran-Israel tensions rise

The escalation in tensions comes as Iran vowed to avenge the strike on its consulate in Syria’s Damascus that claimed the life of a top Iranian general and six other military officials.

Iran had blamed Israel for the attack, however, the latter has not acknowledged or denied its hand in the attack. Israeli warplanes allegedly attacked Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1, claiming lives. The attack that took down the Iranian consulate in the capital city of Syria killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The Israeli strike was seen as an escalation of the country’s targeting of Iranian military officials who had extended support militant groups fighting against Israel.

US issues travel advisory

The US issued a travel advisory for Americans in Israel anticipating the risks of an attack on the Jewish country.

Iran vowed to respond to Israeli attack following the destruction of its consulate. “Israel must be punished, and it shall be”, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said after the attack.

India issues travel advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday (April 12) issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel and advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice.

