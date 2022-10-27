Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
Mexico: Three migrants dead, 7 injured in highway accident

Mexico highway accident: An SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled, said the authorities.

Reported By : AP Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Mexico City
Published on: October 27, 2022 7:27 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Mexico: Three migrants dead, 7 injured in highway accident.

Highlights

  • Three migrants died and around seven were injured on Oct 26 in southern Mexico
  • The accident took place when vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway
  • Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said 3 dead migrants were from Guatemala

Mexico highway accident: Three migrants died and seven were injured on Wednesday (October 26) when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the three dead migrants were from Guatemala and those injured were also from Guatemala and El Salvador.

An SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled, said the authorities.

It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. The institute said six people had died and 22 been injured in such crashes in the last week.

The institute said it “condemns the fact that migrant smugglers profit from the vulnerability of men, women and children migrating in Mexico, without regard to their physical safety.”

Three Venezuelan migrants were killed last week in a van accident in another Chiapas town, and the previous day nine Venezuelans were injured in another crash.

