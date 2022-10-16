Mexico: 12 killed as gunmen open fire at bar in Irapuato city

Follow us on Image Source : AP 12 people killed in Mexico bar shooting

Mexico: At least 12 people were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the city of Irapuato in Mexico's Guanajuato. The incident was reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, the city government said, "Security personnel immediately moved to the scene, where paramedics treated three injured people and confirmed the death of six men and six women."

Search operations for those responsible are underway, the statement added.

The incident comes less than a month after 18 people were killed in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico.

The gunmen opened fire at city hall in the state of Guerrero, killing more than a dozen people including the city mayor.

The incident was reported from San Miguel Totolapan city, the photos of which made rounds on Twitter.

Guerrero State Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda deeply regretted the death of the San Miguel Totolapan mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda.

The shooting incident is the latest in the series of attack which has rattled Mexico in recent weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)

