Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Mexico: 12 killed as gunmen open fire at bar in Irapuato city

Mexico: 12 killed as gunmen open fire at bar in Irapuato city

Mexico: The incident was reported from Mexico's Guanajuato on Sunday.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 13:33 IST
Mexico bar shooting, Mexico bar shooting news today, Mexico bar shooting death toll
Image Source : AP 12 people killed in Mexico bar shooting

Highlights

  • "Security personnel immediately moved to the scene," the government said in a Twitter post
  • Paramedics treated three injured people and confirmed the death of six men and six women, they said
  • A search operation for those responsible is underway

Mexico: At least 12 people were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the city of Irapuato in Mexico's Guanajuato. The incident was reported on Sunday. 

In a Twitter post, the city government said, "Security personnel immediately moved to the scene, where paramedics treated three injured people and confirmed the death of six men and six women."

Search operations for those responsible are underway, the statement added.

The incident comes less than a month after 18 people were killed in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico.

The gunmen opened fire at city hall in the state of Guerrero, killing more than a dozen people including the city mayor.

The incident was reported from San Miguel Totolapan city, the photos of which made rounds on Twitter.

Guerrero State Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda deeply regretted the death of the San Miguel Totolapan mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda.

The shooting incident is the latest in the series of attack which has rattled Mexico in recent weeks. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Mexico: 18 dead in fiery crash between bus, fuel tanker; more casualties feared

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News