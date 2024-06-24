No electricity at UK airport! Manchester Airport faces massive flight cancellations after power cut I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Passengers queue outside Terminal 1 after an overnight power cut led to disruptions and cancellations at Manchester Airport in Manchester

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded at the UK's Manchester Airport on Sunday after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruptions, flight cancellations and severe delays. A significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, were expected to be delayed or cancelled, an airport spokesperson said. The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply affected the airport and a number of other buildings. Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added.

The BBC said passengers had been advised to stay away from the airport and that the power cut had affected baggage and security systems. The report also said an Easyjet airline spokesman had said passengers could only board their flight with a cabin bag because of problems with the baggage system. The airport spokesman said passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 could come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays.

Power cut causes chaos at Manchester Airport, delays and cancellations

Manchester Airport resumes operation

Later, the airport authorities said the operations were resumed and expected flights to restart on Sunday afternoon and evening. It was not clear what led to the power outage but Manchester Airport said in a statement that it was working with airlines to reschedule cancelled flights in the coming days, adding that flights scheduled for Monday would be unaffected.

The airport said in an earlier post on social media platform X that passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but they could be affected by delays.