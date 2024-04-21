Maldivian President Muizzu secures ‘supermajority’ in parliamentary polls: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Maldivian President and pro-China politician Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday (April 21) secured a “supermajority” in the parliamentary elections by winning over 60 seats in the crucial polls which were being seen as a litmus test for him whose policies are being closely watched by both India and China.

According to information released by the Elections Commission (EC), 207,693 people cast their ballots as of 5:00 pm local time, making for a voter turnout of 72.96 per cent. This includes 104,826 men and 102,867 women. A total of 284,663 people were eligible to vote to elect lawmakers for 93 constituencies in the 20th People's Majlis.

A total of 368 candidates were in the fray, including 130 independent candidates, 10 candidates from Jumhoory Party (JP), 39 from The Democrats, Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) 4, Adhaalath Party (AP) 4, and Maldives National Party (MNP) 2 nominees.

According to a sun.mv news portal report, PNC contested on 90 constituencies, while the main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) fought on 89 constituencies. According to preliminary results, PNC secured over 60 constituencies accounting for almost two-thirds of the parliament, it said.

According to the trends, the Muizzu-led PNC won 67 seats, followed by Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) at 12 seats and Independents won 10 seats. Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) and Jumhooree Party (JP) got one each. The Democrats, Maldives National Party (MNP) and Adhaalath Party (AP) are yet to open their accounts.

The main ruling PNC won all cities across the Maldives, in what comes as a major loss to the main Opposition MDP, which had dominated the cities in previous elections. Preliminary results show that PNC secured the majority of the seats in Male’ City, Addu City and Fuvahmulah City.

The Democrats, founded by former President Mohamed Nasheed, and candidates endorsed by former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom have not secured any seats, according to media reports.

(With PTI inputs)