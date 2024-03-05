'No Indian troops in Maldives after May 10, neither in 'uniform nor in 'civilian' clothing': President Muizzu

Follow us on Image Source : MALDIVES PRESIDENT'S OFFICE Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has again sounded anti-India stance while addressing an event in Male wherein he affirmed that no Indian military personnel will be present inside the country following May 10-- be it in "uniform" or "civilian clothing".

"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," Maldives' news portal Edition.mv quoted the President as saying.

Addressing the residential community of Baa atoll Eydhafushi during his tour across the atoll, the President stated that due to this government’s success in expelling Indian troops from the country, people who spread false rumors are attempting to twist the situation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.