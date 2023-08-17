Malaysia: 10 killed, including 2 on ground, after small aircraft crashes on highway in Selangor | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Search operations underway after plane crash in Malaysia

A light plane crashed onto a highway in Malaysia's Selangor state, claiming the lives of all eight people on board the aircraft and two others on the ground, according to authorities.

According to Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan, the plane comprised of six passnegers and two crew members, all of whom died in the crash. Two people driving a motorcycle and a car were also killed when the aircraft crashed on the highway, he said.

A bone-chilling dashcam footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the exact moment of the crash in Malaysia. One of the passengers was reportedly a member of the Assembly in Pahang State.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the plane left the northern resort island of Langkawi and had obtained approval to land at Subang airport. However, the plane veered off its flight path moments before landing and crashed.

"I heard a loud explosion and as soon as I reached the site, I saw a person in flames on the ground. I saw a motorcyle and a plane on fire," said a witness to Malaysian local media.

The bodies have been taken to the hospital for identification, said Loke, adding that officials are searching the area and looking for the plane's black box to determine the cause of the accident.

