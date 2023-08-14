Pilot ejects miraculously seconds before MiG-23 crashed during Michigan air show I Breathtaking VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA TV Pilots eject from crashing MiG-23 jet during Thunder Over Michigan air show

In a miraculous escape, a pilot and crew member ejected from a vintage jet minutes before it crashed during a Michigan air show on Sunday. According to the statement released by the Wayne County Airport Authority, the MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 pm. The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville-- about 30 miles west of Detroit.

As of writing this article, no injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville. The pilot and “backseater” crew member did not appear to have significant injuries but were transported to an area hospital, the authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the agency will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

