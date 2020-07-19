Clothing brand fined ₹20 lakh for claiming it's cloth prevents infectious diseases

Image Source : TWITTER Clothing brands claims it sells 'anti-virus activewear', gets fined Rs 20 lakh. Check Details

A clothing company was charged a hefty fine after they claimed that their clothing is 'anti-viral', implying that it could protect people from COVID-19. The company in question is Australian retailer Lorna Jane. The company claimed on its website that its 'anti-virus activewear' prevented and protected against infectious diseases.

"This kind of advertising could have detrimental consequences for the Australian community, creating a false sense of security and leading people to be less vigilant about hygiene and social distancing," Department of Health deputy secretary Adjunct Professor John Skerritt said.

A fine worth 40,000 AUD was imposed on the company for this advertisement.

The company launched its "LJ Shield exclusive technology" this month, claiming it had worked for two years to develop a "chemical-free treatment that when applied to activewear, protects wearers against viruses and bacteria".

Image Source : LJSHIED Anti-virus activewear

"LJ Shield breaks through the membrane shell of any toxic diseases, bacteria or germs that come into contact with it, not only killing that microbe but preventing it from multiplying into anymore," the website stated.

"Any bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric is terminated when it comes in touch with the LJ Shield particles."

As an explanation, the company further added, "We started working on this technology at the start of the year when we named it and now with there being such a focus on the Covid-19 virus and recent press making that the only focus. We didn’t want to mislead anyone. Our testing shows that LJ Shield is an important part of stopping the spread of bacteria and should be used in combination with other precautionary measures such as face masks and thorough and frequent hand washing."

Image Source : LORNA JANE OFFICIAL WEBSITE Lorna Jane official website

"We are not saying that LJ Shield will stop you coming into contact with bacteria, we are saying LJ Shield is an added protection like hand sanitiser but for the clothes you wear," the company further added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage