Libya Conflict: Ceasefire talks fail as rebel commander Khalifa Haftar leaves Moscow without signing deal

Russian minister with Libyan rebel commander Khalifa Haftar

Attempts to broker ceasefire between Libyan Government and rebels have not yielded results as rebel commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal. Russia and Turkey were mediating between Libyan Government and rebels for a deal to establish a ceasefire. Iran's Press TV reported that General Khalifa Haftar left Moscow earlier on Tuesday.

Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar spoke for 8 hours but impasse over ceasefire could not be breached. On Monday, Haftar had on Monday evening asked for until Tuesday morning to look over the agreement. The ceasefire agreement had already been signed by Libyan PM Sarraj. However, Haftar Khalifa left Moscow without signing the deal

“They have a positive view of the document and asked for extra time until the next morning to decide,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The civil war had been on the brink of a major escalation. Various foreign players back Libya's rival governments, and they have recently been stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation's conflict.

Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 civil war that ousted and killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The eastern government is supported by France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the Tripoli government, which has faced an offensive by Hifter's forces, which closed in on the capital.

Russia has maintained contacts with both conflicting parties in Libya, but the government in Tripoli has recently charged that Russian military contractors were fighting alongside Hifter.

