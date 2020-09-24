10 dead in landslide incident in Nepal's Syangja district

At least 10 dead in a landslide incident in Syangja district following incessant rainfall on Thursday. “We have recovered 10 bodies out of which 9 are from the same family. One injured has been sent to the hospital,” said Ganga Bahadur Chettri, Chief District Officer, Syangja.
Nepal: At least 10 dead in a landslide incident in Syangja district following incessant rainfall.
“We have recovered 10 bodies out of which 9 are from the same family. One injured has been sent to hospital,” says Ganga Bahadur Chettri, Chief District Officer, Syangja, #Nepal— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
More to follow.