10 dead in landslide incident in Nepal's Syangja district

At least 10 dead in a landslide incident in Syangja district following incessant rainfall on Thursday. 

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2020 15:10 IST
At least 10 dead in a landslide incident in Syangja district following incessant rainfall on Thursday. “We have recovered 10 bodies out of which 9 are from the same family. One injured has been sent to the hospital,” said Ganga Bahadur Chettri, Chief District Officer, Syangja. 

More to follow. 

