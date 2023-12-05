Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan, cremation performed secretly

Follow us on Image Source : X Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, who was hiding in Pakistan, died on December 2. According to sources, he died of a heart attack in Pakistan. Rode was secretly cremated in Pakistan as per Sikh customs. His associates in Pakistan tried to hide the news of his death, said the sources. Rode is the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was the prime figure of the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

Rode has been involved in terrorist activities against India at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was operating banned organizations - Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) from Pakistan.

The terrorist was hiding in Pakistan and had the support of ISI. The intelligence agencies of Punjab had informed that they had prepared many sleeper cells to create terror in Punjab, which they can use at any time, said the sources.

Rode's property was confiscated

In October this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Punjab had raided Kothe Gurupara village in Moga. Following this, the property of Rode was confiscated and a notice was pasted there. He was booked under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A case was registered against Rode in Delhi, on which the court had ordered to seal 1/4th of his total land. Acting on the orders of the court, the NIA team sealed his land and put up a government board on it.

