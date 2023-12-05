Hamas establishes new 'terrorist' affiliate in Lebanon named 'Tala'eh Tawafan Al Aqsa'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.

Hamas has officially declared the formation of a new terrorist affiliate in Lebanon, named "Tala’eh Tawafan Al Aqsa." The announcement raises concerns about potential security implications in the region. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the impact of this development on regional stability.

Israel escalates strikes in southern Gaza, targets Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

Amidst heightened tensions and days after the ceasefire conclusion, Israel intensified airstrikes in the southern Gaza City of Khan Younis on Monday night. Simultaneously, the Israeli military targeted multiple Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to cross-border attacks initiated by the terror group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strikes on Hezbollah sites, specifying the destruction of launch sites, "terror infrastructure," and a military structure belonging to Hezbollah. Additionally, Israeli forces responded to a projectile launched at the border town of Zarit by shelling the origin of the attack.

The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing developments in the region being closely monitored.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon

In a recent development, several Israeli soldiers sustained minor injuries from fragments, and a military vehicle was damaged in an anti-tank missile attack originating from Lebanon, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, with Hezbollah taking responsibility for targeting an army vehicle in the vicinity of Moshav Beit Hillel in Eastern Galilee.

Earlier on the same day, the Israeli military had shelled several locations in Southern Lebanon following an anti-tank missile attack. The missile struck an open area near Kibbutz Yiftah in the Eastern Galilee, resulting in no reported injuries. The situation continues to evolve, with heightened tensions in the region.

Also read | Israel orders emergency evacuations in Gaza but Palestinians are running out of places to go

Latest World News