Kenya accident: At least 48 killed after truck lost control, ploughed into other vehicles in Londiani

Kenya accident: In a tragic accident, more than 48 people were killed after a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya on Friday (local time). According to the reports, the accident occurred at a location known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Although officers at the scene counted 48 bodies, it was believed more people were trapped in the wreckage, said Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera.

The number of people injured remained unclear. “It is now dark and the place is raining so we will take some time to confirm the final number of casualties,” Odera said.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckages mangled beyond recognition.

Police said rescue operations would continue into the night. The Kenya Red Cross Society said heavy rainfall had interrupted the response and that people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.

President vows to investigate the tragic accident

Meanwhile, President William Ruto expressed his condolences and urged motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially when the region is experiencing heavy rainfall.

"The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall," he said in a tweet.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen also took to the microblogging site and vowed to investigate the accident in order to determine the cause of the crash. "A fatal road traffic crash occurred this evening at the Londiani Junction, in the Nakuru -Kisumu highway. Rescue efforts are underway involving officers from various agencies of national and county governments, elected leaders, the Redcross and other well-wishers. More information will be shared with the public. The rescue efforts will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash," he said in a statement released on a social media platform.

