The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon in Kabul, that cut the main power line and left the city in complete darkness since Thursday. In a statement, the ISIL told local media that soldiers of the caliphate detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul to damage the electricity sector.

Three people were arrested in connection with detonating the power pylon, the Taliban-announced interim government's Interior Ministry stated without specifying that were they linked to ISIL or not.

The power pylon was detonated in the northern Shakardara district of Kabul.

It interrupted the power supply of Kabul and other provinces.

There have been various incidents of detonating power pylons in the country during the previous governments also.

It had inflicted millions of Afghani financial losses to de Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the electricity body of the country, according to local media.

