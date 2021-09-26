Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kabul Airport fully ready for domestic, international flights: Taliban

The airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights, the Taliban said on Sunday.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," Sputnik quoted Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the interim Taliban government, as saying.

The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1.

The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country.

Last week, the Taliban said that while domestic flights had resumed in Afghanistan, "a little bit of work" was still required for international flights to resume, because of heavy damage to the Kabul airport.



