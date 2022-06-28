Jordan: 13 killed, nearly 250 fall ill following toxic gas release, explosion at Aqaba port

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chlorine gas explosion after it fell off a crane in the port of Aqaba, Jordan, Monday, June 27, 2022

Jordan: At least 13 people were killed, while nearly 250 people fell sick after a crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship dropped one of them. The incident, reported from Jordan’s port of Aqaba on Monday (local time), triggered an explosion of toxic yellow smoke in the vicinity.

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed.

Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 were still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Dr. Jamal Obeidat, a local health official, urged people to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The nearest residential area is 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat’s emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

