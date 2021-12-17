Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Japan: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka

Japan: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka

The fire broke out on the 4th or 5th floor of an 8-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.

AP AP
OSAKA Updated on: December 17, 2021 9:22 IST
Japan, japan fire, people feared dead, Osaka building fire, latest news updates, japan fire news, br
Image Source : AP.

Firefighters stand on a floor at a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan on Friday. 

Highlights

  • The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building
  • Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected
  • The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known

Japan’s NHK says a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan and 27 people are feared dead.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

ALSO READ: Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

ALSO READ: Gujarat: 2 dead, several injured in blast, fire at chemical factory in Panchmahal district

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News