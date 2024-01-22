Nepal: Janaki Temple glows in celebration of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya | Watch video story

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A glimpse of Janki Temple in Nepal.

The Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpur is aglow with lights as people eagerly anticipate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday. Janakpur, known as the home of the in-laws of Lord Ram, is actively preparing for the celebration with enthusiasm, organising Deepawali festivities that immerse the city in decorative lights and a vibrant display.

As the sacred event unfolds in Ayodhya, the resonance of joy and festivity is felt in Janakpur, underscoring the cultural and spiritual connection shared between the two places. The illuminated Janaki Temple stands as a testament to the cross-border celebration, uniting devotees in the shared reverence for Lord Rama and the upcoming consecration ceremony.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, former chairman of the Shree Ram Youth Committee, said that the pain Raja Ramchandra had to endure during Banbas (exile) in Tretayuga has continued in Kaliyuga as well as he had to struggle for five hundred years in Ayodhya. "He had to shelter under the tarpaulin, his pain indeed was the pain of all the Hindus. Our ancestors had fought and struggled hard and the end result is here with the construction of the temple of Maryadapurush Lord Ram whose Pran Pratistha is scheduled today. On this occasion, I congratulate all the Indian nationals and Janakpur also is in state of joyousness," he added.

Ayodhya decked up for Pran Pratishtha

With only a few hours left for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, the holy city of Ayodhya has decked up with lights. Janaki Sena (Army), a youth group led a campaign to collect donations in the form of oil, cotton lamps, clay pots as they aim to light two hundred and fifty thousand oil-fed lamps.

Who all have been invited from Nepal?

From Nepal's Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chotte Mahanth have been invited for the ceremony and have already set off for Ayodhya. Earlier, Janakpur sent offerings locally called Bhaar to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials. Janakpur, maternal home of Goddess Sita is also set to hold a slew of events on the day of Pran Pratistha.

As it plans to hold Deepawali on Monday evening, artists will make "Rangoli" using colours as well as flowers. The collection drive to light up about 2,50,000 oil-fed lamps is underway with over 2500 litres of mustard oil already collected for Deepawali on Monday evening.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the event, thousands of politicians, saints, and celebrities, have been invited to the ceremony. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, January 18. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

