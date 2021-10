Jaishankar arrives in Armenia as part of his three-nation tour to Central Asia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yerevan: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar being received by Armenian Foreign Minister H. E. Ararat Mirzoyan on his arrival in Armenia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country following the exit of US forces.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Kazakhstan, was welcomed by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at the Zvartnots International airport.

During his stay here, Jaishankar will hold talks with Mirzoyan and call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

In Kazakhstan, Jaishankar attended the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan during which he discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Jaishankar traveled to Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan where he held "constructive" talks with the top Kyrgyz leadership to boost bilateral ties, including defense cooperation, and discussed global issues like Afghanistan.

Latest World News