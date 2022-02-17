Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  MoCA removes restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement
Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus.

AP Reported by: AP
Damascus Updated on: February 17, 2022 13:40 IST
Syria airstrikes
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

Highlights

  • Surface-to-surface missiles were fired towards Syrian military positions south of Damascus
  • The airstrikes caused material damage, state media reported
  • Missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles towards Syrian military positions south of Damascus overnight, causing material damage, state media reported Thursday.

State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, striking the outskirts of the village of Zakiya before midnight Wednesday. It added that no one was hurt in the attack.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the attack targeted a building where a meeting of unknown military officials was held.

The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus. The Israeli military said at the time that it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from the Arab country into northern Israel.

There was no comment on the Wednesday night attack from Israel, which rarely acknowledges it is carrying out attacks inside Syria.

Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

