Iran activates air defence systems as Israel launches explosive drones in retaliatory strike near Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as the sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Tehran: In a major development in the Middle East, the tension spiralled tremendously following Israel's retaliation against Iran. According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Iran fired air defence batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan. It remained unclear if the country was under attack.

However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. IRNA said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

Loud noise heard in multiple regions: Local media

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise" in the area.

Commercial flights began diverting their routes over western Iran without explanation early Friday as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic reported “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan. State television acknowledged “loud noise.”

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran at about 4:30 am local time.

Isfahan region under attack: Reports

They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed. The semi-official Fars news agency reported on explosions being heard over Isfahan near its international airport.

It offered no explanation. However, Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program. Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a “loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.

(With inputs from agency)

