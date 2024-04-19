Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Israel launches missiles in retaliatory strike on Iran: US official

The missile launch came after Iran's attack last Saturday where Israel faced more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets throughout the country, Israeli military officials previously said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 8:07 IST
Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran
Image Source : AP NEWS Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran

Israeli forces on Friday morning launched a missile attack on Iran in a retaliatory strike, said a senior US official to ABC News.

The missile launch came after Iran's attack last Saturday where Israel faced more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets throughout the country, Israeli military officials previously said. All but a few were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the United States, officials said.

Iran's attack came more than six months after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, following which the Israeli military began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's war cabinet have met several times since the Iran strikes, and as ABC News previously reported, at least three strikes were previously aborted.

This is a breaking story.

